×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MPHO NGOEPE | Abandoned schools should be turned into libraries

26 September 2023 - 11:38

During September, the world through Unesco celebrates International Literacy Month.

The celebration provides a chance to advance the realisation of sustainable development goal four on education and lifelong learning and to consider the contribution of literacy to thecreation of inclusive, peaceful,just, and sustainable societies...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...