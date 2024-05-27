At Exclusive Books, there's a book for every home, bru
SA's literary landscape has a lot to offer and the Homebru collection is a great place to start discovering the country's best authors
There are a lot of reasons to read, and most people don’t find theirs until the right book comes along and says “aweh”. The right book can open the doors to a world of imagination, discovery and creativity, even more so when you can see yourself and your experiences on the page.
Capturing the nuance of what it’s like to live in SA can be difficult but South Africans always find a way to understand each other. That's why Exclusive Books has made this year's edition of its annual Homebru campaign a celebration of the typical South African words we use every day; the words we use to vent to a chomi after a hectic day and the words we use to tell our stories.
THE DEFINITION OF HOMEBRU
[Homebroo] Noun
The feeling of pride one gets when reading local books
Putting the spotlight on local literature, the 2024 Homebru collection includes 58 varied titles to ensure your next read will be nca. Whether you’re a fiction lover or history buff, a nature enthusiast or a laaitie looking for something to start your reading journey, there's something for everyone.
Flip through the content-rich Homebru catalogue below for interviews and excerpts from some of the featured authors and you'll catch a glimpse of the many different faces, places and spaces that make up the SA literary landscape. You can also visit the Exclusive Books website to see the full collection of titles.
The fun doesn’t stop there, eksê : the Homebru events calendar is packed with book launches, coffee mornings and cocktail evenings (sponsored by Hug in a Mug and Amarula Gin) to keep the grown-ups entertained; along with Homebru Laaities kid’s parties for the little ones.
There's an impressive selection featured in the Homebru collection this year, with seasoned authors and new voices alike, so you’re bound to find something to add to your home library. SA's literary landscape has a lot to offer and Homebru is a great place to start your collection or broaden your knowledge of local authors.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books.