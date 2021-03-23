Sithole launches new initiative

Varsity Legacy Project to help fund students from Kwa Mai Mai

Label owner and music producer Dr Sipho Sithole has launched a Varsity Legacy Project for young people living at Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.



Sithole, who owns Native Rhythms Records, launched the fund on Saturday by donating R60,000 to it. The academic, who has been doing research at the famous Zulu market place at Kwa Mai Mai since 2017, said the project was aimed at assisting matric learners who were born and bred at Kwa Mai Mai Hostel to enrol at universities of their choice once accepted...