Sithole launches new initiative
Varsity Legacy Project to help fund students from Kwa Mai Mai
Label owner and music producer Dr Sipho Sithole has launched a Varsity Legacy Project for young people living at Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.
Sithole, who owns Native Rhythms Records, launched the fund on Saturday by donating R60,000 to it. The academic, who has been doing research at the famous Zulu market place at Kwa Mai Mai since 2017, said the project was aimed at assisting matric learners who were born and bred at Kwa Mai Mai Hostel to enrol at universities of their choice once accepted...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.