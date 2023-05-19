BOOK REVIEW | Rantsieng's life lessons in face of adversity

Rantsieng was born in the small town of Lindley in the Free State and grew up in Bloemfontein. He did his teaching qualification at the now defunct Tshiya College of Education in Qwaqwa and most of his teaching tenure was in Virginia in the Goldfields area. A soccer fanatic, Rantsieng is a staunch supporter of Orlando Pirates and Manchester United.
His passion for writing dates back to when he used to contribute bylined newspaper articles for City Press, Sowetan and the Express in the Free State. He has varied expertise and holds qualifications in adult education and training, and at some point, was seconded to the Primary Science Programme (PSP) by the department of education in the Free State.
In his incumbency at PSP, Rantsieng was designated to Botshabelo, the Goldfields area and Bloemfontein primary schools. This is where he conducted science workshops for the science subject educators. He also introduced the idea of Parents-Learners Science Day in schools, an initiative which became very popular amongst teachers, pupils and parents. Rantsieng had learned this concept in the US during an educational tour.
This book plainly reflects how Rantsieng manoeuvred his way out of precarious situations, both at personal and professional levels and turned these tough challenges (lemons), into successes (lemonades). The book will appeal to a cohort of educators, high school learners and people from all walks of life and they may borrow a page from it.
In one of the ordeals captured in the book, which left Rantsieng and family emotionally distressed, was the sudden passing of his beautiful wife of 40 years, Matsediso “Aus’ Tsidi” Rantsieng to liver cancer. At the time she was diagnosed with liver cancer, the couple were only left with two weeks to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary, which was eagerly planned by their three daughters, Dieketseng, Carly and Mase. Sadly, “Aus Tsidi” eventually lost the battle to liver cancer in those two weeks, just as the doctors had predicted.
Things could have easily spiralled out of control for Rantsieng, due to this enormous personal tragedy. Instead, he showed resolve and dug deep, spiritually so, and became the centre that holds for his family, especially the apple of his eye, grandson Karabo and the entire Rantsieng clan.
By displaying resilience, Rantsieng truly lived up to the mantra of his book title and gallantly turned lemons into lemonades.
Another mammoth assignment, documented in the book, which Rantsieng had to grapple with and finally overcame, was to equip his children with good and quality education. This is one of the courageous narrations highlighted in the book. From An Embryo To A Seed And To The Lemons And Lemonades is an inspirational book and a must read. The book received positive reviews from many, including a renowned Sotho author, Dr Nyefolo Elias Malete of the Free State University.
The book launch will be held at the Mangaung Resource Centre on 27 May and proceedings start at 12pm and ticket price is R200 (includes a copy of the book).
BOOK REVIEW | Rantsieng's life lessons in face of adversity
Autobiography points to proactive learing, teaching
Image: Supplied
Book: From An Embryo To A Seed And To The Lemons And Lemonades.
Author: Modise Rantsieng
Life does not have a script, nor does it have a blueprint on how it should be tackled. In most cases, people find themselves having to navigate through life’s challenges on a range of fronts, without any point of reference to lift them out of the doldrums.
It is in this context, that books such as From An Embryo To A Seed And To The Lemons And Lemonades, authored by Modise Rantsieng, are crucial in offering valuable life lessons on how to turn things around in the face of adversity.
Rantsieng has been an educator throughout his life, specialising in English, Maths and Science and his continued crusade to impart knowledge has overlapped right into retirement. No wonder he ended up penning this book long after he had left the teaching profession.
The book chronicles Rantsieng’s anecdotal moments, some bitter, some sweet, and it takes the reader through difficult scenarios he has faced in life, both as a youngster, in adulthood and as an educator.
Image: Supplied
