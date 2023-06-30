Bongela’s doccie looks into apartheid’s legacy and SA’s future

It took writer and director Milisuthando Bongela eight years to produce her self-titled debut film and she says it was worth it.
Milisuthando premiered at Sundance Film Festival in the US in January and is currently screening in Cape Town and Johannesburg as part of the Encounters Film Festival.
The Encounters Film Festival celebrates 25 years of existence and features more than 50 films that will be screened at different venues until Sunday.
The former arts editor at Mail & Guardian finally brought the story home.
The film is a great work of art by nine talented women that include Bongela, Marion Isaacs as producer, editor and cinematographer Hankyeol Lee, co-producers Viviana Gómez Echeverry and Sonia Barrera Gutiérrez, Jess Devaney, Anya Rous, Brenda Robinson and Charlotte Cook as executive producers.
The doccie looks into the legacy of apartheid and meditating on the future of SA, through its unflinching willingness to examine both the current state of the country and of the filmmaker’s own complex identity.
It us set in the past, present and future SA.
An invitation into a poetic, memory-driven exploration of love, intimacy, race and belonging by the filmmaker who grew up during apartheid but didn’t know it was happening until it was over.
Born in 1985, the award-winning writer artist, Bongela has been travelling and attending various film festivals across the world.
“I was in America mostly and I have been travelling since March. I was just all over the place, I was in LA, Seatle and New York. Wherever I have been to, the film has received a positive response.
“The reaction that I get from people is truly humbling. After the screenings some people cry. Though travelling took its toll on me it was a great experience. In Spain they translated the film into Spanish.”
The documentary was not only chosen to open the Encounters Film Festival but it also had a local premier.
“Premiering this film at home after so many years of brewing and cooking, my only hope is that it will add to the canon of a cinema that softens our understanding of the hardest parts of who we are as a people. It is with love that my team and I share this story with South Africans.”
In the doccie, she pays homage to herself while exploring her journey of discovery paralleled with the country’s transition to freedom.
In 1994, when the apartheid government fell and democracy came to SA, nine-year-old Bongela left behind the only world she knew – which no longer existed – and moved with her family to begin a new chapter in an integrated SA.
The story is told through distinctly different chapters and examines Bongela’s upbringing, memories and multifaceted sense of self.
“The story is basically my version of how I understood apartheid as a child. I grew up in the homeland in Transkei. The film is my bold personal examination that speaks to a greater South African reckoning – in search of who we are and where we come from.
“I found that there wasn’t enough of a reference point for my homeland existence in the public discourse. When we talk about blackness and apartheid, I was always finding that, wait a minute, I didn’t grow up in the township – I grew up in another expression of racial division.”
The film features interviews both old and young, old family footage from her comfortable and happy Transkei childhood home, as well as the painful contemporary conversations between herself, her family and producer.
Bongela’s career began in the fashion industry but traversed the worlds of music, art, media and film in the past 15 years.
At some point she was a was host and co-producer of the podcast Umoya: On African Spirituality with Athambile Masola.
