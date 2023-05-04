Regal Golda Rosheuvel graces SMag's digital cover

Today, Rosheuvel launches an exciting chapter in offering fans of the Netflix show a backstory to the beloved character with the prequel spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story. Fresh-faced ingénue India Amarteifio slips into character as young Queen Charlotte.
In the first two episodes that I have seen, both Rosheuvel and Amarteifio get almost equal screen time as the story goes back in time to explore the inception of the royal romance with King George. The resemblance between Rosheuvel and Amarteifio is uncanny. But she reveals one makeup trick that made it easier.
“Can I tell you a little secret? The two moles on my face, India doesn’t have those. So, they made two cusps of my moles and everyday India was in the makeup chair, they will place the two moles on her face,” Rosheuvel shares.
This is 21-year-old Amarteifio’s breakout role having had cameo appearances in Sex Education and Doctor Who. Rosheuvel says the first time she met Amarteifio they got along like a house of fire.
“It was a wonderful experience the first time I met India. We met just before filming… It was the most beautiful sunny day and we sat outside. We just kind of vibed and chatted. My only advice to her was, ‘take this role and make it your own’,” Rosheuvel recalls.
Unlike in Bridgerton, the spin-off dedicates more screen time to adult Queen Charlotte’s maternal side with her 12 children. Perfect since Rosheuvel drew great influence in playing the role from her own mother.
“My mother was very unapologetic in some respects – the matriarch – a beautiful woman who was interested in community and humanity,” she says.
“I think Charlotte has those characteristics. Charlotte is very assured of herself and unapologetic. I think we could all learn and have a sprinkling of that in our lives.”
Born in Guyana before moving to England at age five, Rosheuvel says her childhood was nothing like the vision of a poised princess.
“I was never that kid, I wanted to be an Olympian… I was the one climbing trees, made tree houses and got muddy by playing sports like hockey and tennis,” she remembers.
Regal Golda Rosheuvel graces SMag's digital cover
Actress says auditioning for Queen Charlotte was easy, comfortable
Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix
Golda Rosheuvel looks nothing like Queen Charlotte, the character first introduced in Bridgerton at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and propelled her to the stratosphere thanks to her searing portrayal.
I don’t know what I expected when I jumped on a Zoom call with her, perhaps the majestic and towering up-do, complete with Regency style corsets. Then maybe the moment is scored by sweeping violin and thumping cello, before pivoting into a narrator who opens with the line: “Dearest readers.”
But there is nothing like that, the 53-year-old actor looks far more modern with barely there makeup and face-framing cornrows, complete with side-hanging beaded braids.
Immediately she utters the word “welcome”, it becomes clear that she shares one captivating tool with her onscreen persona, that expressive intonation. Just by opening her mouth she commands attention. Rosheuvel’s voice is her best instrument, with each word she enunciates eloquently delivered, using a combination of perfect rhythm, volume and emphasis.
The second thing I picked up within 30 seconds of our chat is her attention to detail. “Let’s see those nails,” she requests after spotting my smarties figure-painted nails.
“Yeah, baby I love it, love it,” she reacts when I put my hand up high like I’m starring in Beyoncé’s music video for Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).
Image: Netflix
Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix
While she has played the role of Queen Charlotte with compelling ease, Rosheuvel with her impressive theatre work, initially auditioned for Lady Danbury.
“The first time you meet any character is when they ask you to audition for it. I got the script and it was three little scenes I had to do. I had originally gone out for Lady Danbury, which went to the wonderful Adjoa [Andoh],” she says.
“So I had the casting for that in the morning, then in the afternoon they asked me to go out for Queen Charlotte… I had to do a self-tape and I did it in an hour.
“It was so easy, I knew her right away and it felt so comfortable to be in this character. I did three takes and chose the first take to send. Two weeks later, I got the role.”
As for the over-the-top Regency style corsets, gowns and hair, are they as uncomfortable as they look?
“I wouldn’t say uncomfortable, I would say difficult maybe… OK, listen, let’s be transparent, it is uncomfortable,” Rosheuvel responds.
“But the work that goes into it is so exquisite. I’m so proud and honoured to work with this wonderful costume, hair and makeup designers. It’s just a privilege everyday to create this character.
“The costume and wigs are the final piece of the puzzle. They speak to who this woman is. They affect the way she walks, stands, sits and even the way she speaks.”
Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix
