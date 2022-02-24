Vanessa Estelle Williams feels for love to last, it needs to be nurtured

American actor Vanessa Estelle Williams believes there are multiple layers to being single and although that might lead you with a one-way ticket to lonely town, inner peace is what should resonate with the soul.

Williams is loved by many for her career-defining role as Maxine Chadway in television drama Soul Food. She is part of the ensemble cast for new romantic film, Singleholic, co-starring Erica Ash, Rotimi, Stephen Bishop, Adrian Martinez and Tyson Beckford.

She chats to SMag about the film.

Are you Singleholic?

I’d say no and yes. Not because I’ve been married and believe in long-term relationships, so I’m not a Singleholic addicted to being single, but it’s unlikely that I would ever marry again. So, I’m not looking for a legal partnership, but definitely a long-term, fulfilling, sustainable partnership, one day at a time.

Do you believe in true love?

I do. I believe love can be true, but can it last forever? I know that it lasts for as long as it is being nurtured. It’s a living breathing thing that needs to be stroked and watered and nurtured and get plenty of sunlight, so it is working to stay in love. You get to keep all the loves you’ve ever had, no matter how active they may be in your present life. That’s what I feel about love.

What were the most exciting aspects of playing Jackie in Singleholic?

The director had a very specific idea about this character, but what was exciting for me in creating the character was that both the director Bryan Barber and producer Milan Selassie were very collaborative and allowed me to make the role my own.

It was wonderful working with Erica Ash, she’s so funny and it was wonderful bouncing off her because she’s so creative and hilarious, with fearless, fearless comedy chops. Those are the kind of comedy aspirations that I have as a comedic actress.