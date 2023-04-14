C-Max just what the doctor ordered for Thabo Bester
It's a single cell for high-flyer
By Becker Semela, Lindile Sifile and Nomazima Nkosi - 14 April 2023 - 07:43
A single bed, blanket and Bible is what welcomed Thabo Bester into his prison cell after almost a year of gallivanting in multimillion rand apartments in some of Joburg's posh suburbs.
Inmates at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria said they were shocked yesterday to learn that SA’s most famous fugitive, Bester, would be sharing a home with them. Bester spent his first night behind bars in SA after he and girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana arrived yesterday morning at Lanseria Airport under heavy police guard characterised by heavy guns and urgency. ..
