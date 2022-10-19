“I didn’t even tag him or anything but somehow he saw the video and commented on it. The next thing I know got a direct message [DM] from him asking me to send him my details. The funny thing is I wasn’t aware that he had sent me a message; I only saw it five hours later when I came back from the library. I then replied and he immediately told me he’d like to meet me.
“I was supposed to meet Musa the same day he reached out to me via the DMs but I only hopped on the plane the following day. When I landed in Johannesburg, Musa and I hit the studio the same time and we created Kancane.”
The success of the song has also resulted in Konke touring across Africa, capturing the hearts of fans in Mozambique, Tanzania and Kenya.
“Working with Musa Keys was something I always dreamt of. It’s a feeling that humbles me because I know how long it takes other artists to get recognised in the industry and for me, everything just happened in a matter of months,” Konke said.
Konke tells how Musa Keys changed his life
Despite newfound fame, singer won't quit law studies
Image: Supplied.
MTV Europe Music Awards nominee Musa Keys changed the life of rising musician Konke overnight thanks to the power of the internet.
The 20-year-old from Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal recalls how he was going about his daily routine of singing on Instagram Live. But on a special day in March an unexpected guest had jumped onto his feed and it happened to be the Selema (Po Po) hitmaker.
Fast-forward to today. Their collaboration Kancane has become a hit and has garnered close to 1.3-million views on YouTube. The single featuring Chley has been certified double platinum.
“I think what got Musa’s attention was after I posted a video of myself where I did a cover of the song Jola by De Mthuda that features Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef,” Konke said.
Image: Supplied.
“I didn’t even tag him or anything but somehow he saw the video and commented on it. The next thing I know got a direct message [DM] from him asking me to send him my details. The funny thing is I wasn’t aware that he had sent me a message; I only saw it five hours later when I came back from the library. I then replied and he immediately told me he’d like to meet me.
“I was supposed to meet Musa the same day he reached out to me via the DMs but I only hopped on the plane the following day. When I landed in Johannesburg, Musa and I hit the studio the same time and we created Kancane.”
The success of the song has also resulted in Konke touring across Africa, capturing the hearts of fans in Mozambique, Tanzania and Kenya.
“Working with Musa Keys was something I always dreamt of. It’s a feeling that humbles me because I know how long it takes other artists to get recognised in the industry and for me, everything just happened in a matter of months,” Konke said.
“I call Musa Keys my father because he changed my life – I will eternally be grateful to him… had it not been for him giving me a shot, I don’t know where I’d be right now.
Real name Phiwakonke Ntokozo Ntanzi, the final year law student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal said, despite his newfound fame, completing his degree was still a top priority.
“I have my music but my academics are at the front. There is no way I will drop my course because of my sudden stardom… I'm doing my last lap and quitting because of the fame isn’t reason enough not to finish my degree.
“I plan to somehow incorporate what I learnt from my law degree into my music or my instalment in the music scene.”
Musa Keys scores a nomination at coveted MTV Europe Music Awards
Musa Sukwene sings praises of Idols show and judging panel
Sarkodie still top of his game
Musa Keys: From church keyboard to amapiano hitmaker
Canadian R&B star praises amapiano musicians
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos