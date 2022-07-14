How To Ruin Christmas towers over SAFTAS with 16 nominations

Netlfix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas Season 2 received the most nominations than any other show at this year’s South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAS).
The series, which one of its stars Busi Lurayi died on Sunday, received an impressive 16 nominations. Lurayi is also nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy. The 16th SAFTAS nominees were announced on Thursday morning. The series is nominated in the Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Sound and Best Achievement in Cinematography in a TV Comedy.
The series is followed closely by The River, DAM and Tali’s Baby Diary, with eleven nominations each. Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity and Suidooster on Showmax both got 10 nominations each. The show G.I.L. and House of Zwide on e.tv received nine nods each. SABC 1’s popular show Skeem Saam got six nominations, while 7 de Laan received three nominations. Giyani: Land of Blood received two nominations, while newcomer of the industry, The Estate, which is flighted on SABC 3, received three nods.
Showmax’s show The Wife, which trended on social media, received 10 nominations with its stars like Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka receiving nominations.
In feature films, Netflix’s film I Am All Girls got eleven nominations across various categories such as Best Directing, Best Cinematography and Best Feature Film. How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2 received an impressive 16 nominations. The SAFTAs were established in 2005 to honour, celebrate, promote and reward the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and content.
National Film and Video Foundation CEO Makhosazana Khanyile said: “Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid and this year we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through, while actively promoting optimism within our local industry. With the release of this year’s nominees, we are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced”.
Categories like Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Soap/Telenovela will be voted by the public. SAFTAs16 will take place on September 2 and 3 on S3 (SABC 3) and Mzansi Magic.
How To Ruin Christmas towers over SAFTAS with 16 nominations
Late star Lurayi gets nod
Image: Mosa Hlophe
Netlfix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas Season 2 received the most nominations than any other show at this year’s South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAS).
The series, which one of its stars Busi Lurayi died on Sunday, received an impressive 16 nominations. Lurayi is also nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy. The 16th SAFTAS nominees were announced on Thursday morning. The series is nominated in the Best Achievement in Wardrobe in a TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Sound and Best Achievement in Cinematography in a TV Comedy.
The series is followed closely by The River, DAM and Tali’s Baby Diary, with eleven nominations each. Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity and Suidooster on Showmax both got 10 nominations each. The show G.I.L. and House of Zwide on e.tv received nine nods each. SABC 1’s popular show Skeem Saam got six nominations, while 7 de Laan received three nominations. Giyani: Land of Blood received two nominations, while newcomer of the industry, The Estate, which is flighted on SABC 3, received three nods.
Showmax’s show The Wife, which trended on social media, received 10 nominations with its stars like Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka receiving nominations.
In feature films, Netflix’s film I Am All Girls got eleven nominations across various categories such as Best Directing, Best Cinematography and Best Feature Film. How to Ruin Christmas, Season 2 received an impressive 16 nominations. The SAFTAs were established in 2005 to honour, celebrate, promote and reward the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and content.
National Film and Video Foundation CEO Makhosazana Khanyile said: “Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid and this year we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through, while actively promoting optimism within our local industry. With the release of this year’s nominees, we are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced”.
Categories like Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Soap/Telenovela will be voted by the public. SAFTAs16 will take place on September 2 and 3 on S3 (SABC 3) and Mzansi Magic.
Behind the seams of ‘How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral’
Abdul Khoza's leap of faith as an actor pays off
Sindi Dlathu’s younger sister Tina joins The River
Kwenzo Ngcobo in the spotlight after butt-naked scene in The Wife
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos