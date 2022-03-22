Culture

Senzo Meyiwa's murder reimagined through five-part docu-series

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star premieres on Netflix on April 7

By Masego Seemela - 22 March 2022 - 11:27
Late Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Senzo Meyiwa during the CAF Champions League Final.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The high profile murder of South African soccer legend Senzo Meyiwa is set to be reimagined through a five-part docu-series that will make its premiere on Netflix on April 7.

The docu-series is directed by Sara Blecher and executively produced by Thandi Davids, Neil Brandt and Tendeka Matatu.   

According to a press statement, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star is a thrilling five-part true crime documentary series that delves into the most-loved soccer star’s murder, sharing insight into what transpired that fateful night when Meyiwa was gunned down in what was alleged to be a botched robbery in 2014.

The captivating docu-series features some of Meyiwa’s family members who all provided an intimate look at both the life and death of the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain. 

It also features exclusive interviews with sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya, and Advocate Gerrie Nel.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in his girlfriend afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house where six eyewitnesses were at the scene.

Even though there were six witnesses at the scene, solving Meyiwa’s murder case dragged on for about eight years. Only now, five suspects who are alleged to be hitmen to the murder are going on trial.

With the active participation of Meyiwa’s family members and interviews with investigators and key witnesses, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star aims to unpack the truth behind this high-profile murder.

