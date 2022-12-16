Would you make the cut as a 'Colour Your Plate with Koo' competitor?

As one of the country’s most loved kitchen companions for over 80 years, many South Africans have fond memories of Koo’s versatile canned and jarred produce being incorporated in everything from their lunch boxes to their Christmas feasts.

This is certainly true of Alberton’s Karen van der Merwe, winner of the second season of the brand’s popular TV cooking competition, Colour Your Plate with Koo. “Koo has been a part of my life and heritage for generations,” she says.

Now that Van der Merwe’s been crowned “Mzansi’s newest cooking star”, fans of the show can’t help but wonder, will Colour Your Plate with Koo return for a third season?

We sat down with Edna Mohale-Maphita, marketing director of Tiger Brands, which owns Koo, to find out.

Will there be a third season of Colour Your Plate with Koo?

If people continue to love and engage with our show, we would love to be on air.

At Koo, we are passionate about making “eating better” easier for all South Africans and the show provides us with the tools to do this.

Over the last few years, we’ve observed that maintaining good health has been a struggle for most people. Even before the global pandemic, our health as a nation was already declining at an alarming and exponential rate. As leaders in food, Koo has really taken this problem to heart and realised the need to educate South Africans on how they can make changes to their eating habits in an easy and sustainable way.