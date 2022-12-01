Alberton mom is the proud winner of ‘Colour Your Plate with Koo’

Alberton food enthusiast, mother of two and wife, Karen van der Merwe, has been crowned the winner of Colour Your Plate with Koo season two and Mzansi's newest “Kooking” star.

Her culinary skills won the hearts and palates of judges week after week, and Van der Merwe took first prize during an exciting season finale on November 29 2022.

She walks away with: R75,000 in cash, a Koo hamper, Le Creuset homeware items, a nutri-bullet, an Instant Pot air-fryer, a KitchenAid thermomixer and the opportunity to be mentored by internationally acclaimed chef Reuben Riffel to sharpen her culinary skills.

This season of Colour Your Plate with Koo had 700,000 viewers tuned in to cheer for their favourites and learn about adding colour to their plates for balanced and nutritious meals — courtesy of Koo canned and jarred goods.

Van der Merwe's culinary skills were unmatched all season, with fun, bright and innovative dishes that left the judges and celebrity guest judges wanting more. Her creativity and culinary prowess is what stood out in the competition.

“I am elated to be crowned the winner of Colour Your Plate season two; this journey has been an incredible experience. As much as this was a competition, we were united by our diverse, yet uniform, love for food which has been a defining factor in our country’s cultural history.

“Koo has been a part of my life and heritage for generations. Being given a platform to showcase my skills using products I grew up enjoying, and adding new and exciting weapons in my arsenal to prepare staple dishes, is something I am most proud of. I hope it inspires the next generation of kitchen enthusiasts to be relentless in the pursuit of following their passion and chasing their dreams,” says Van der Merwe.