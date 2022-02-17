Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki's funny colours shine through on new TV show

It took a classic South African family meal for veteran actor Lillian Dube to discover funny man Moshe Ndiki.

The 76-year-old entertainer is taking a break on the set of their new cooking show, 7 Colours, when we connect. Her can’t-help-but-laugh humour shines through even on the phone.

Today, Dube and Ndiki will make their debut as television’s most unlikely duo. Perhaps the most unlikely team-up since Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Dube seems to be spellbound – like many others – by Ndiki’s star power, which is more infectious than an amapiano beat on TikTok.

But to my surprise, Dube confesses that before she walked onto the set of the TV show, she had no idea who Ndiki was.

“Moshe that b*****d! I’m surprised I haven’t killed him,” Dube jokingly says with a chuckle. “It’s a joy working with Moshe, it’s like Christmas Day. The whole day with him is just laughter.

“Funny enough, I only met Moshe on set. I never knew of Moshe or heard of him. I was pleasantly surprised and to find out he was so famous, even more than me, it made me very jealous.”

Viewers of Honey TV will experience that chemistry on the small screen as the duo visit Mzansi homes and explore how ordinary South Africans prepare their Sunday kos.

“It is absolutely amazing to work with Mama Lillian. I’m learning a lot about my cooking skills and other people’s skills,” Ndiki later sings Dube’s praises over a WhatsApp voice note.

“She’s so funny and I’ve never seen such an energetic 76-year-old in my life. Sometimes she has more energy than me. She is hilarious.”