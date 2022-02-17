Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki's funny colours shine through on new TV show
Duo explore Sunday kos at SA homes
It took a classic South African family meal for veteran actor Lillian Dube to discover funny man Moshe Ndiki.
The 76-year-old entertainer is taking a break on the set of their new cooking show, 7 Colours, when we connect. Her can’t-help-but-laugh humour shines through even on the phone.
Today, Dube and Ndiki will make their debut as television’s most unlikely duo. Perhaps the most unlikely team-up since Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.
Dube seems to be spellbound – like many others – by Ndiki’s star power, which is more infectious than an amapiano beat on TikTok.
But to my surprise, Dube confesses that before she walked onto the set of the TV show, she had no idea who Ndiki was.
“Moshe that b*****d! I’m surprised I haven’t killed him,” Dube jokingly says with a chuckle. “It’s a joy working with Moshe, it’s like Christmas Day. The whole day with him is just laughter.
“Funny enough, I only met Moshe on set. I never knew of Moshe or heard of him. I was pleasantly surprised and to find out he was so famous, even more than me, it made me very jealous.”
Viewers of Honey TV will experience that chemistry on the small screen as the duo visit Mzansi homes and explore how ordinary South Africans prepare their Sunday kos.
“It is absolutely amazing to work with Mama Lillian. I’m learning a lot about my cooking skills and other people’s skills,” Ndiki later sings Dube’s praises over a WhatsApp voice note.
“She’s so funny and I’ve never seen such an energetic 76-year-old in my life. Sometimes she has more energy than me. She is hilarious.”
One of the things that the pair bonded over while filming the show is their love for beetroot. After all, they concur that 7 Colours is not complete without the vegetable. “The minute I see beetroot, I’m over the moon. Not the one made with chutney, but vinegar,” Dube says.
Renowned for her colourful acting resumé that includes productions such as Soul City, Generations, Skwizas and Isithembiso; Dube admits that the new show has taken her out of her comfort zone.
“Remember I’m an actress and this is a first for me, so I’m loving it,” Dube says. “After Covid I would have taken any job, even bricklaying. I didn’t really audition for it and they just told me they want me to work with Moshe.”
If she could participate on the show as a guest, Dube would cook her signature lamb roast with pumpkin, potatoes, beetroot and morogo (African spinach) on the side.
“I used to work as a domestic worker. Just like a lot of other mothers learned how to cook through being a domestic worker, the story is the same with me,” Dube says.
“I’m really particular about what I cook and how I do it. The presentation is important. The people on this show are so real and we are not acting. Grab some of the recipes.
“I was surprised by someone on the show who cooked chicken hearts and I must admit I was not sure, especially for a Sunday meal. But guess what? It was to die for.”
For Ndiki, the best advice when it comes to 7 Colours is simplicity.
“Less is more, obviously I will put in some effort. But there are some things I see on the show, where I’m like, 'why do we have a gem squash stuffed with mince and rice, then topped with cheese',” Ndiki says.
