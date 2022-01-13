Zola Nene dishes out what to expect in the new MasterChef SA
'It’s going to put SA food on the map in the most positive light'
MasterChef SA is making a return after a long hiatus on M-Net on February 28. Renowned chef Zola Nene has scored a big spot on the revamped judging panel. Nene shares why this will be the best season yet:
How does it feel to join the MasterChef family?
It’s an honour and privilege to be part of a franchise that is world-known and beloved. This season of MasterChef SA does the franchise justice. The production value is on another level. It’s a beautiful show and it’s going to give MasterChef Australia a run for its money.
What does it mean for your career?
More than my career I think it’s going to put SA food on the map in the most positive light. I like to celebrate local cuisines, food and ingredients. This season we showcase it all.
What kind of judge are you?
I’m an honest judge. A lot of people say that I say things in a harsh way, but I don’t mean to come off as harsh. I take my judging role serious and when I criticise something I’m detailed. But I will equally tell someone how to improve.
What is going to surprise your fans?
People are going to get surprised to see me get so emotional. I had laughs, tears and had all the emotions. My fans usually see a composed side of me, but for this I shed a lot of tears.
What is the top food trend of 2022?
Back to basics. Everybody is realising that we should be respecting ingredients for what they are and we should be looking on home soil for ingredients. The pandemic made people realise that comfort food is food that is familiar. Everyone want to go back to the food that their moms cooked and they grew up eating.
What advise do you have for parents in preparing school lunchboxes?
Preparation is key. Whether it’s with the school lunchbox, events and family dinners. Getting ahead is always a great idea. We know what a rush the morning can be.
If you can, pack the lunch beforehand and plan a week ahead. That way it’s less pressure and it’s not chaotic in the morning. Don’t be hard on yourself, buy a few things and make a few things.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.