Zola Nene dishes out what to expect in the new MasterChef SA

MasterChef SA is making a return after a long hiatus on M-Net on February 28. Renowned chef Zola Nene has scored a big spot on the revamped judging panel. Nene shares why this will be the best season yet:

How does it feel to join the MasterChef family?

It’s an honour and privilege to be part of a franchise that is world-known and beloved. This season of MasterChef SA does the franchise justice. The production value is on another level. It’s a beautiful show and it’s going to give MasterChef Australia a run for its money.

What does it mean for your career?

More than my career I think it’s going to put SA food on the map in the most positive light. I like to celebrate local cuisines, food and ingredients. This season we showcase it all.

What kind of judge are you?

I’m an honest judge. A lot of people say that I say things in a harsh way, but I don’t mean to come off as harsh. I take my judging role serious and when I criticise something I’m detailed. But I will equally tell someone how to improve.