Finding love is quite the moment for DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle believes in authenticity and genuine connection when it comes to matters of the heart.

The mother of two is a hopeless romantic and has been serving relationship goals with musician partner Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana of Black Motion.

The couple welcomed baby girl Asante last year. DJ Zinhle reveals the true meaning of love this Valentine’s Day:

Do you think true love exists?

Yes, 100%.

What do you think the true meaning of love is?

Emotional security, pure happiness, butterflies and mutual respect for each other.

What is your love language?

Louis Vuitton... [laughs] I’m joking. I’m a very affectionate person so I guess hanging on my boyfriend, so I would say quality time is my love language.

Are you romantic? If so, how do you like spoiling your partner?

I wouldn't say I’m the most romantic girl, however, I do love to make it known when I love and appreciate someone.

What do you love and enjoy most about being in love?

Having someone who understands you on a deeper level. Having someone to share things with and someone who can sweep you off your feet almost every day. To me, that's special.

What is your idea of a romantic date?

A beautiful evening setting, spectacular food, flowing conversations and Boulevard Rosè, of course.

Would you say Boulevard Rosé is the ideal drink for a romantic date? If so, why?

Boulevard is all about celebrating your moment and finding love is quite the moment, so cheers.