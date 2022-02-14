President neglecting duty by shifting job creation to private sector

Less input and work by government itself on SA’s pressing challenges

German statesman Johann Wolfgang von Goethe famously said that “misunderstandings and neglect occasion more mischief in the world than even malice and wickedness”.



On February 10, as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his state of the nation address (Sona), South Africans were left with mixed feelings. They ranged from people like DA leader John Steenhuisen praising the speech as straight out of the DA’s manifesto, to critics saying the speech was thin on accountability relating to the government’s work to improve the state of the nation...