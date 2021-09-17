Precious the Planner dishes out some lesser-known bridal party etiquette

One of the key things when planning a wedding is deciding who will accompany you on your big day but with relationships, money, and a whole lot of effort involved, choosing the right people can be a challenge.

Not only do you have to manage different personalities, but you also need to be clear about the kind of emotional and financial support you would like from them.

Meanwhile, your wedding-day squad may also have questions about what is expected of them.

Celebrated events planner Precious Thamaga-Mazibuko, AKA Precious the Planner, enlightens us on some lesser-known bridal party etiquette.

Do you need to have an equal number of bridesmaids as groomsmen?

No, it’s not a must, everyone is different. For example, I had five bridesmaids and my husband had four. Only at the last minute did we add another groomsman because I like equal numbers. I’ve had clients that have had one or two groomsmen, it all depends on the couple. There really is no rule saying you’ve got to have the exact same number of people standing on each side of the altar.

Should the bridal party pay for their own outfits and grooming?

This is quite relative. When you choose your bridal party, you kind of know who can afford what and who cannot. Sometimes the people you want to be a part of your bridal party are still students or aren’t working yet. If you can afford it and are very firm on how you want things to look, you might have to pay. I always say to my clients: “If you want to have 99% of the say on how everyone looks, you must be prepared to foot the bill.”

Is it wrong to have more than one maid of honour or best man?

In my experience, I’ve never of heard that! But on occasion where the couple has two people they would like to include in the wedding, it’s easier on the bride’s side. Let’s say one is married, then you can have a maid of honour and a matron of honour. However, it’s not the same on the man’s side — it’s either the best man or groomsman. But if someone wants to have two best men, I think they can because some people do have two best friends.