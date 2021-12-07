'I got in touch with myself a little bit more this year', Amanda Black reveals

For singer-songwriter Amanda Black 2021 was a year of “reflection, validation and gratitude”.

With ongoing uncertainty faced by the entertainment industry because of the pandemic, she admits that she had to make a lot of adjustments to land back on her feet.

“I got in touch with myself a little bit more this year in a sense that I just fought through the fears I had. I took a big leap and released my latest album, Mnyama, even though I had lost all hope since the start of the pandemic,” she shared.

“Some of the highs that came out of this year was being able to do my first live show at Emperors Palace called The Amanda Black Show that I was working on for two years.”

Another highlight was when she won album of the year for her 2019 album Power at the Afro Pop Awards.

“Receiving that award was such a special moment for me, especially after how 2020 was. It was a huge reminder that I am on the right track. I remember being so present in the moment as I took all the love in. I can safely say I’ll forever cherish that moment,” Black gushed.

The Amazulu singer adds that learning to love herself and all her flaws was her biggest win this year.

“Since the beginning of my music career, I’ve grown a lot as a black woman. My journey thus far has been one that was filled with big wins and some losses but I choose to live a life that I love. The biggest reward has been being able to figure out what I am meant to do on this earth.