'I got in touch with myself a little bit more this year', Amanda Black reveals
New album, show and award among highlights
For singer-songwriter Amanda Black 2021 was a year of “reflection, validation and gratitude”.
With ongoing uncertainty faced by the entertainment industry because of the pandemic, she admits that she had to make a lot of adjustments to land back on her feet.
“I got in touch with myself a little bit more this year in a sense that I just fought through the fears I had. I took a big leap and released my latest album, Mnyama, even though I had lost all hope since the start of the pandemic,” she shared.
“Some of the highs that came out of this year was being able to do my first live show at Emperors Palace called The Amanda Black Show that I was working on for two years.”
Another highlight was when she won album of the year for her 2019 album Power at the Afro Pop Awards.
“Receiving that award was such a special moment for me, especially after how 2020 was. It was a huge reminder that I am on the right track. I remember being so present in the moment as I took all the love in. I can safely say I’ll forever cherish that moment,” Black gushed.
The Amazulu singer adds that learning to love herself and all her flaws was her biggest win this year.
“Since the beginning of my music career, I’ve grown a lot as a black woman. My journey thus far has been one that was filled with big wins and some losses but I choose to live a life that I love. The biggest reward has been being able to figure out what I am meant to do on this earth.
“I believe what I do is an art and I am aware of it and present in it. Much like my album Mnyama, it is the best representation of me. It’s different, it’s raw and it tells the experiences I’ve had.”
As singer in tune with her African spirituality, Black aims to speak to people’s souls through her music instead of making hits.
“My main focus is not to make a song that people will like but rather something they'll feel. I always channel what I am feeling and what my soul is giving off because I believe we are connected as people in such a magical way.”
With the dawn of the new year upon us, the 28-year-old singer adds that she hopes to continue to spread powerful and spiritually uplifting music to help black people realise how majestic they truly are.
Amanda Black’s top five songs that kept her motivated this year:
1. Nomfundo Moh – Phakade Lami featuring Sha Sha and Ami Faku
2. Kabza De Small – Asibe Happy featuring Ami Faku
3. Zahara – Systems
4. Ikhona – Vuma Ndiwele
5. Amanda Black – Let It Go
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.