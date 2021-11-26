NollyNolz back with deep soul EP after five-year hiatus

Actor, television presenter and singer NollyNolz has made a return to her first love – music – with the release of her first deep soul EP, iBali LoThando.

After stepping away from the spotlight almost five years ago, Noluthando Meje, 34, has a newfound perspective of the direction that her career should go.

Why did you take a break from the industry?

It’s taken me time but my return to music is one I’m looking forward to. The reason why I took a break from singing, acting and presenting was my attempt at finding myself again after playing Zukisa Kondile, who was an elderly timid housekeeper on Isidingo.

I wanted people to stop identifying me with that character, hence I stepped away from the limelight in 2016, but now that people are starting to regard me as NollyNolz, I’ve decided it is time that I come back to the industry.

How did you sustain your lifestyle seeing that you weren’t singing or acting?

Luckily, I had made a name for myself in the voice-over industry, so those gigs helped me pay my bills. But I really missed making music and being on television. So during the lockdown I started focusing on my mental health and through that I told myself that in 2021 I needed to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

When did you start recording your new music?

At the beginning of the year. My new project is adoration for the gift of life and love itself. The EP took roughly three to four months to make. I’ve been through ups and downs and I’ve been in spaces where I didn’t want to be in mentally and physically, so I channelled the emotions I felt at the time and penned them down in the songs on the EP.