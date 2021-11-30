Hanging out with Zakes Bantwini

In the face of the amapiano onslaught, Zakes Bantwini has emerged as a defender of the local dance scene.

He has swept the nation to its feet with Osama, his riotous smash hit, reminding all that the man from KwaMashu in KZN still has the moves.

On reinvention

Always be a student. I’m not an expert on reinvention, but I will say that you need to allow yourself to learn.

Open yourself up to collaborations. Ensure that you work with as many people as possible, especially new artists.

Let your work be topical. Move with the times without losing yourself. Be receptive to new ideas but stay authentic — that’s how you will remain relevant. Learn, but always be yourself.

On the business of music

Read your contracts. Understand what you’re signing up for.

Never stop learning. Keep learning about the changes. We are now in the digital age, and for many years we didn’t know what it would look like, and we are all still trying to figure it out.

Leave the business of music to the boardroom. Never discuss your business at social gatherings — that’s the biggest mistake musicians make. No one should know how you move and what your next step will be. People will say stuff that will influence you to take a direction you were not planning on and you may start to doubt your team.

On the recipe of a hit

Musicians don’t make hits. It’s the people, fans, and supporters who make hits.

I can give you three tips on making a good record — get the right progression, find a relatable subject you want to sing or rap about, and have a sing-along in your song.

On money

Save your money, don’t spend it on unnecessary things.

Find the best financial advisor and have a personal relationship with them. Make sure that you share your life plans and financial goals with them, in terms of where you want to be and where you’d like to invest.

There’s a difference between budgeting and saving. For everything you want to do you have to budget, save, and then budget again. Don’t spend without budgeting, so you at least know if you have overspent. It’s important to know how much you spend on different things, such as groceries and entertainment, and to know how much you will be saving a month.