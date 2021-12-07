SPECIAL REPORT - A tax man went after Guatemala's elites. Then they hit back.

Its flagship property is the Camino Real, an imposing modernist hotel that has long been an icon of high society in Guatemala City, the capital. The company, Hotel Camino Real SA, for years had filed false invoices to tax authorities, Foppa's investigators alleged, dodging payments worth $2.7 million.

At first, Foppa said, Camino Real filed yet more phony invoices in efforts to patch over its shortfalls. When the company failed to file authentic paperwork, he said, Foppa sought the arrest of Carlos Enrique Monteros Castillo, the company's owner and a patriarch of Guatemala's corporate elite.

Police in July 2016 arrested the then-71-year-old executive as he stepped off an international flight at the Guatemala City airport.

As with Aceros, Foppa sent agents into the company's finance department, housed in an annex to the marquee hotel. Within days, Camino Real paid the balance, plus interest and fines, totalling about $5.8 million. Monteros Castillo, who pleaded guilty, was freed.

Camino Real didn't respond to a Reuters request to discuss the episode. A family spokesperson said Monteros Castillo declined to comment.

Foppa pursued yet more targets, culminating in dozens of sanctions and $280 million in reclaimed taxes. Images like that of the hotelier detained by police seized the business community's attention. "What hurt them most was the exposure," said Foppa. "These are things they will never forgive."

Foppa said he was hard on those close to him, too.

He told his mother, Silvia Solorzano Foppa, to get up-to-date on her own taxes, three years past due, with arrears of about $2,300. She confirmed the incident to Reuters, saying her son issued his order to her on a holiday.

"It was Mother's Day," she said.

Foppa also restructured the tax agency. That led to the dismissal or resignation of about a third of its workforce, some of which, he alleged, had helped big business and the wealthy evade levies.

But along with the work of CICIG, the U.N.-backed body, the tough measures increasingly convinced conservatives they were unfairly targeted. "There are plenty of examples showing it," President Giammattei told Reuters. "These are the embers of the civil war."

"A MONSTER"

Powerful players in Guatemala began planning a pushback. They found an ally in Jimmy Morales, a comedian turned conservative politician who had recently become president.

In November 2016, investigators from the public prosecutor's office raided Morales' official residence, forcing the president out of bed in his pyjamas. The raid, part of a probe into alleged corruption in the presidential guard, was soon followed by the arrest of the president's son and brother.

Prosecutors charged the two with fraud and laundering about $12,000. They denied wrongdoing, and a court later found both not guilty.

Morales didn't respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

The raid caused yet more opposition to anti-graft efforts, further forging a loose coalition of business veterans, conservative politicians and far-right activists. Then, in August 2017, prosecutors working with CICIG announced an investigation into the financing of Morales' election.

They would later charge five prominent business people, including Paiz, the former supermarket executive, with breaking campaign finance laws. All have denied the charges, which haven't yet advanced to a trial.

The case was perceived by many in the business community as a ploy to undermine Morales. "Did we withdraw support?" said Paiz, describing the community's waning approval of anti-graft efforts. "Absolutely."

Two days after CICIG announced the investigation, Morales struck back. In an online video, he declared Ivan Velasquez, a Colombian prosecutor who headed CICIG, persona non grata. Morales said he took the measure "in the interest of the Guatemalan people" and "strengthening the rule of law."

In January 2018, the government fired Foppa as head of the tax agency. The agency's board, chaired by Morales' finance minister, said Foppa had missed a revenue goal. The take that year was less than 1% short of the target.

Foppa started a private legal practice.

That August, Morales ordered military vehicles to surround CICIG headquarters. With rows of soldiers behind him, Morales told television cameras that CICIG itself was no longer welcome in Guatemala. He refused to renew its mandate for 2019.

The European Union and the United States criticized the ouster. In a statement at the time, the U.S. embassy in Guatemala said: "CICIG is an effective and important partner in fighting impunity, improving governance, and holding the corrupt accountable."

Morales' interior minister fired police officials deemed close to CICIG. With the help of the business community, Giammattei in 2019 was elected to succeed Morales, taking office in early 2020.

Foppa decided to try his own hand at politics. He set up a committee to consider a run for the mayorship of Guatemala City, but failed to become a viable candidate. He also sought the top office of the Guatemalan Bar Association – a position that can influence the composition of high courts – but lost.

His arrest earlier this year followed an effort he made to start a new, center-left political party. It isn't clear what first led prosecutors to investigate him.

After intelligence agents pulled his car over last May, he said, the men wouldn't give him any details. When a police patrol pulled up seconds later, the officer had no paperwork and had to have an arrest warrant sent to his phone, Foppa said.

"This arrest was illegal," Foppa told the judge at the court hearing. He likened the use of anonymous agents to notorious kidnappings conducted by security forces during the civil war.

The case stems from irregularities in the signatures needed for a new party to register in Guatemala. The name of at least one dead person was among those collected by notaries Foppa hired for the effort. Foppa concedes the paperwork contained errors.

Still, attorneys and others familiar with the case say they were shocked by the gravity of the charges prosecutors initially sought. In addition to a forgery charge, he was accused of "illicit association" and "conspiracy" – charges generally reserved for defendants in organized crime cases like those Foppa himself once prosecuted. The judge later dismissed those charges.

The severe accusations, some of Foppa's foes say, reflected the ideological rancor gripping the justice system. "He was victim of a monster that he helped create," said Mendez Ruiz, the conservative think tank director.

Foppa still faces a charge of forgery over the signatures. If the case proceeds and he is found guilty, he could face up to nine years in prison. He denied participating in any effort to fake signatures, but said he should have been more thorough in supervising the process.

"It was a mistake to start without being fully in control," he said.

As Foppa began working to clear his name, Attorney General Porras reassigned other investigators and prosecutors aligned with the anti-corruption movement. In July, she dismissed Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the prosecutorial unit that worked most closely with CICIG.

Porras informed Sandoval of his firing in a letter in which she accused him of disobeying orders. The letter was leaked to local media and confirmed as authentic by Sandoval. He told Reuters he resisted a request by the attorney general to appoint a prosecutor she wanted on his team, but denies wrongdoing.

Sandoval's firing led thousands of Guatemalans to protest. Fearing prosecution, he fled for the United States. A Guatemalan court later issued arrest warrants against him.

Following the episode, the U.S. government added Porras to its list of "corrupt and undemocratic actors." In a statement, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken accused her of "interfering with criminal investigations" and "transferring and firing prosecutors who investigate corruption."

In its statement to Reuters, Porras's office said she denies the allegations. Expanded cooperation with the United States on issues including drug trafficking and migration, it said, show the attorney general's office remains committed to meeting "its constitutional mandate and national and international standards."

Foppa is still working on his defense and weighing his options as a budding politician. If Guatemala truly wants to end corruption and impunity, he said, officials like him will have to be more flexible, pursuing consensus toward shared goals instead of relentless prosecution.

"There needs to be a type of truce," he said.