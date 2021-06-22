Young stars dish out their favourite career advice
Boity, Uncle Vinny, Lasizwe, Candice Modiselle and Tshego Koke are some of the names that shape and define SA’s pop culture today.
Known for successfully carving their way into the entertainment industry, these young stars have managed to solidify their names with the skills they possess in their respective budding careers.
While it already seems that these young talents have it all figured out, judging by their promising careers, we caught up with them to find out what the best career advice they received was, and from whom.
Boity Thulo
“I’ve received quite a few career advice, but one that always stands out especially now when I’m kind of comfortable in my career, is the advice I received from Bonang Matheba.
I remember one time Bonang said to me: ‘The one thing you need to do is show up. Get out of bed and show up because you don’t know what opportunities lie ahead or who you're going to meet when showing up’. So, that’s always stuck with me; to always show up even though I don’t feel like it and to never take that for granted.”
Uncle Vinny
“The best career advice I was given was by the Major League twins, Banele and Bandile Mbere. They said to make sure I take care of myself financially– to build myself as a brand and to invest in businesses.”
Lasizwe Dambuza
“My best career advice came from American award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson when I was with her in Atlanta in the USA for a YouTube event years ago.
She said: ‘We need to learn to go back to our roots and remember where we come from, especially in times of doubt as the world is becoming crueller by the day. We always have to love ourselves first… put self-love into action!”
Candice Modiselle
“The best advice I have ever received came from legendary voice actor and director Charlie Adler, who said to me: ‘As an artist, you need to get out of your own way. One thing that keeps fear from devouring us is a skill. You have to believe you’re standing on solid ground’.”
Tshego Koke
“The best career advice that I wasn’t only told by one person is to, ‘do it’, whatever it is that you need to do, just do it. Especially when it comes to my career, I was told to ‘just do it’.
You always learn something when you do something from the bottom of your heart, even if you are trying to win something and you don’t, at least you learn something. You can still win and learn something from it.”