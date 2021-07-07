How to find ways to destress before you burnout due to the pandemic

Many of us will relate to the experience of suddenly being made aware that we were physically, mentally or emotionally exhausted. Possibly you snapped at a friend, family member or colleague. Perhaps you sent that e-mail which, in hindsight, you should have left in your drafts folder. Maybe you’re experiencing sleepless nights or finding it impossible to concentrate on even simple tasks.

The good news is that this confrontation with the underlying issues can lead to change that allows us to plot a healthier, more sustainable course.

Though I’m going to discuss personal responses to coping with burnout, it is largely an organisational, not a personal issue. The impact of burnout is substantial, and I believe leaders need to give it focused consideration before it spirals out of control. Burnout results in loss of morale and productivity, increased errors and staff turnover, and quickly sours company culture.

Conversely, company culture is what determines whether burnout is manageable or becomes an epidemic. And as always, the only thing that can change company culture is strong, visible leadership. Leaders have a responsibility, now more than ever, to listen to their people, understand their stressors and put in place empathetic solutions.

Empathy is the key. It is required of leaders both to appreciate the diversity of experience and circumstance within the workforce, and to understand what might constitute valuable help as opposed to lip service. There can’t possibly be a one-size-fits-all organisational solution to burnout. The IT manager suddenly out of their depth and the single mother working from home are both at risk of overload, but require different assistance. Valuing difference in itself is a good step towards building a company culture that is more inclusive and supportive.

But it’s not just our professional lives that are making us feel overloaded. We’ve been under intense emotional and psychological pressure this past year. And we are not all equally affected by this— women are more affected than men, for example.