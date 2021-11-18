There is no reason to go for the same old style choices this summer. With Birkenstock offering a wide range of sandals, flip flops and clogs, we take a look at how you can rock the summer sans sneakers.

Gen Z glamour

Of all the things we can remember ama2000 for it would be its ability to mix high end brands with cheaper retail or vintage treasures. If you are a fan of classic Arizona style Birkenstock, you want to dress it down. Take your pair up a notch by mixing it with minimal items like a little black dress or tunic with a belt at the waist.

Slob chic

Thanks to the lockdown, we all had to glam down and wear practical clothes that we could work from home in. Slowly but surely, this toned-down style saw more people opt for athleisure pieces, athletic gear that is made more for lounging around than hitting the gym in.

The whole point of this look is to wear bulky pieces that often match. Whether it’s through colours or prints. While it works for post-gym swag you can also pair oversized merch tees with pleated skirts for a look that can transitions throughout the day.

Pastel princess

Birkenstock don’t just come in the same old styles anymore. Birkenstocks colourful Summer Sparkle range offers popping colours and designs fit for a colour-crazed fashionista. You can play around with colour blocking options to create fresh and fun outfits.

With crafty homemade outfits and accessories coming to prominence, stand out from the crowd with your own tie-dye tees or sweaters. You can also reinvent oversized shirts with the colourful technique. Don’t be scared to wear shorts or miniskirts with socks that can be colour blocked or matched with your sandal.