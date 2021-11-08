Real men, real pain. Let's talk about male depression

Boys don’t cry. It’s an odd bit of advice I have been getting ever since my brain started forming memories. In the heady days of my youth, the phrase was doled almost every time I found myself in extreme pain.

There was that one time some game ended in me landing, chest first, on a badly placed thorn bush. Then there was the time I got bitten by a dog, and that time it seemed like a good idea to sit on an electric fence. What’s common through each of these moments of exquisite pain is that I was told, “Big boys don’t cry”.

Over the years the words have changed (one now gets told to “man up” or “take it like a man”) but the sentiment remains the same — if you have a sliver of flesh dangling between your legs, it’s best to stuff your emotions into a secret cabinet until you die.

It doesn’t take Dr Phil to recognise that this is an impressively unhealthy way to go about your life, but it does go a long way toward explaining why South African men — especially black men — are getting their asses kicked in the battle against depression.

Speaking to the South African College of Applied Psychology, operations director at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) Cassey Chambers said: “Stigmas surrounding mental health pose a major stumbling block when it comes to treating the disease in South Africa. In isiZulu*, there is not even a word for ‘depression’ — it’s basically not deemed a real illness in the African culture.”