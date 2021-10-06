Conversations on battling infertility

Mpho Tau* sits back on her blue-velvet couch after adjusting her laptop screen to just the right angle. She stretches out her arms. “Come,” she says, with a smile on her face. She wiggles her fingers as an added enticement.

Moments later, two little hands invade the frame of our Zoom call. Slowly, an unsteady toddler, concentrating on each step, her eyes locked on Tau’s face, walks towards her. She makes it into Tau’s arms and they both erupt in squeals of joy. “She’s just started walking,” Tau tells me. “Who needs the gym when you have a tiny new mobile human?”

Tau is the mother of an 11-month-old girl, her “pandemic miracle”, as she calls her. But this is a 10-year miracle in the making.

Tau, now 38, has been trying to conceive since her late 20s, and the decade of heartbreak, false hope, stigma, and mounting medical bills was worth it, she says.

For as long as Tau can remember, she has dreamt of being a mother. “I wanted it all, the career, the husband and, of course, the children,” she says. “I wanted a boy or girl — twins if I were lucky.”

And Tau was well on her way to having her dream life. At 28, she was the youngest director at her marketing firm and happily married to her university sweetheart. They wanted to have their first child before she turned 30.

Then 30 came and went, but conception never happened. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying on our part,” she laughs. “We had lots of sex, but all the pregnancy tests came back negative.”

Tau realised something was wrong. Her gynaecologist ran a few tests, including procedures to determine the quality and quantity of her eggs during ovulation — the time during a menstrual cycle when a mature egg is released from one of the ovaries and when one is most likely to conceive. According to the US-based academic medical centre Mayo Clinic, the six days of ovulation are critical, as the egg can only be fertilised for about 12-24 hours after it's released.

“Sperm can live inside the female reproductive tract for as long as five days after sexual intercourse, under the right conditions. Your chance of getting pregnant is highest when live sperm are present in the fallopian tubes during ovulation.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular, unprotected sex. Once there is such a failure, a female patient will be asked about prior pregnancies or miscarriages, and her menstrual cycle (how regular it is and whether there is pelvic pain). In addition, blood tests and physical exams will be done to investigate whether the patient suffers from a reproductive condition such as polycystic ovarian syndrome or endometriosis, or from other conditions that affect fertility.