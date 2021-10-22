Thabo "T-bose" Mokwele still in love with radio after 20 years

More than 20 years on, veteran broadcaster Thabo "T-bose" Mokwele still regards himself as the same boy from Tembisa who was afforded an opportunity to work in the entertainment industry.

Mokwele first stepped into commercial radio in 1997 at the age of 23 when he joined Gauteng youth station YFM, a move his parents, Jonas and Betty, were not entirely sold on. After all he chose to quit his well-paying job in chemical engineering for a lesser salary in broadcasting.

“I worked as a chemical engineer for a year and then YFM happened. My mom was upset with me quitting my job but she later grew fond of the idea that I was carving my path in the broadcasting industry,” Mokwele says.

“I don’t regret following my passion because I believe this is what I am meant to do.”

His colourful airwaves career has taken him from YFM to Metro FM, before joining Kaya FM in 2006. He has been there ever since, currently hosting Best T in the City weekdays and Touch of Soul every Sunday.

“The first time I projected my voice on the microphone happened at TUT FM [Soshanguve campus]. I was 19 at the time. There was a radio station being formed, so I went and joined out of curiosity because I used to be a huge fan of the radio," Mokwele says.

"My favourite presenter at the time in 1991/2 was Grant Shakoane I used to love how he presented his shows. When the auditions came, I went in to try my luck. At that time Hector Matua was the guy auditioning us. When the mic switched on, instead of using my own voice, I mimicked Grant Shakoane.

“But Hector was very kind. He gave me my first radio advice that I cherish to this day which was to ‘be myself', he told me that he was not looking for another Grant but a new voice in radio."

While his biggest lesson was to always remain true to himself, Mokwele admits that during his early radio days he was nervous to voice his opinions to a larger audience. He has learnt through the years to be vulnerable which served as a tool for his listeners to gravitate towards him more.