S Mag

Tyler Perry comes out of 'retirement' to reprise Madea role

By Masego Seemela - 10 June 2021 - 11:31
Tyler Perry is bringing back his iconic character, Madea.
Tyler Perry is bringing back his iconic character, Madea.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

After a three year hiatus from the big screen, American film director and actor Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters for a new Netflix movie called A Madea Homecoming.

In 2019, the filmmaker alluded to his thoughts of retiring the iconic character, after A Madea Family Funeral as he felt it was time to "say goodbye" to Madea after almost 20 years.

However, believing that the world "needs to laugh", the 51-year-old movie star went against his word to kill off Madea and took to social media to share the news of her return.

In a clip shared on his social media accounts, Perry slipped in and out of Madea's voice saying: "Hey, guess what's happening? Madea's coming to Netflix”.

"We need to laugh, man. Too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she's coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can't wait," he remarked in the video while making his announcement.

The news of Madea's return got an overwhelming response as many people expressed their excitement about her return. 

The 12th film in the franchise, that Perry will write and direct, will stream exclusively on Netflix next year.

Khabonina Qubeka to join 'Generations: The Legacy'

The seasoned actress is set to add some flair and excitement with her new role.
S Mag
2 days ago

Zozibini Tunzi on her future projects post Miss Universe

The former Miss Universe has hinted she is working on a few things, including television and pursuing music.
S Mag
2 days ago

'Dumi knew what he wanted': Simphiwe Ngema on late husband

The actress shares how inseparable they were.
S Mag
1 day ago

Zahara makes brief court appearance for failing to face tax charges

Musician Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana has found herself on the wrong side of the law for failing to appear in court in a case brought by the SA Revenue ...
S Mag
23 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, we go down memory lane with pictures of the couple.
S Mag
23 hours ago

Mel Bala on the biggest lessons motherhood has taught her

"One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt as a mother is that I need to show up for myself. It makes me a better mother to them"
S Mag
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...