Tyler Perry comes out of 'retirement' to reprise Madea role

After a three year hiatus from the big screen, American film director and actor Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters for a new Netflix movie called A Madea Homecoming.

In 2019, the filmmaker alluded to his thoughts of retiring the iconic character, after A Madea Family Funeral as he felt it was time to "say goodbye" to Madea after almost 20 years.

However, believing that the world "needs to laugh", the 51-year-old movie star went against his word to kill off Madea and took to social media to share the news of her return.

In a clip shared on his social media accounts, Perry slipped in and out of Madea's voice saying: "Hey, guess what's happening? Madea's coming to Netflix”.

"We need to laugh, man. Too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh, so, I was done, but she's coming back. Madea on Netflix. I can't wait," he remarked in the video while making his announcement.

The news of Madea's return got an overwhelming response as many people expressed their excitement about her return.

The 12th film in the franchise, that Perry will write and direct, will stream exclusively on Netflix next year.