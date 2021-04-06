S Mag

Thandiwe Newton reclaims her roots: 'My name ‘Thandiwe’ is Zulu, my Mother’s tribe is Shona'

06 April 2021 - 09:39
Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
Thandiwe Newton says her name is Zulu.
Thandiwe Newton says her name is Zulu.
Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi

British actress Thandiwe Newton declared in a Vogue interview that her name, which has been misspelt for years, would be reverting back to its original spelling.

Newton said the name meant 'beloved' in Shona.

After getting praise for her decision to now include the 'w' which had been left out in her first movie credit and stayed that way, many pointed out that Thandiwe is not a Shona name.

In the article, Newton says her mother, a Zimbabwean, is of royal Shona lineage while her father is a lab technician from Cornwall, UK.

Newton apologised for the error on Twitter.

Despite the apology, the origins of her name quickly became a debate on social media.

The apology has pushed Newton to the top of the trends list in SA.

Cancel culture falters in the shadows of SA's pop culture brutes

The culture of denigrating protesters or participants in cancel culture through classism or privilege has made it increasingly difficult to genuinely ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Ayanda Thabethe reveals her 'twin'

Ayanda Thabethe's virtual twin, iYanda, does kinda look like her
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Chinese celebs, netizens slam 'two-faced' Hugo Boss over Xinjiang

At least three Chinese celebrities dropped German fashion house Hugo Boss , the latest foreign brand caught in a concerted boycott by Chinese ...
News
1 week ago

Sdumo Mtshali dejected as Isibaya curtain falls

He has featured in a number of TV shows, but featuring in the soon-to-be history Isibaya has been fulfilling experience for thespian Sdumo Mtshali.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Coming 2 America lacks original film's Afrocentric charm

Coming 2 America fails to revive the enchanting Afrocentric charm and charisma that a young Eddie Murphy oozed in the original film more than 30 ...
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X