Barack Obama on his big plans as NBA Africa's strategic partner

The National Basketball Association has announced that former president Barack Obama has joined NBA Africa as a strategic partner.

As a strategic partner, the former president will help advance the league’s social responsibility efforts across the continent which include programs and partnerships that support gender equality and economic inclusion.

Obama's move will see him gain a minority equity stake which he intends to use to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs across Africa.

According to NBA Africa, it is focused on expanding the NBA’s presence in African markets, deepening the league’s engagement with players and fans across the continent, and continuing to grow Africa’s basketball ecosystem through programs like the Jr. NBA, Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa and NBA Academy Africa.

Speaking on his move into NBA Africa, Obama said: “The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent.”

"I’ve been impressed by the league’s commitment to Africa, including the leadership shown by so many African players who want to give back to their own countries and communities. That’s why I’m proud to join the team at NBA Africa and look forward to a partnership that benefits the youth of so many countries,” said Obama.