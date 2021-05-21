S Mag

'My mother was chased to her death': Prince Harry on fears of losing wife same way he lost his mother Diana

By Reuters - 21 May 2021 - 11:03
Prince Harry has candidly spoken of losing his mother and his fear of losing his wife too to intrusive paparazzi.
Prince Harry has candidly spoken of losing his mother and his fear of losing his wife too to intrusive paparazzi.
Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

From the sound of horses' hooves on the day of Princess Diana's funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother.

Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife, Meghan, was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.

“My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white, and now look what's happened. You're talking about history repeating itself? They're not going to stop until she dies,” Harry says in the mental health documentary series The Me You Can't See.

“It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,” he added, referring to Meghan. The Me You Can't See series, which Harry produced with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, is released on Apple TV+ on Friday.

Princess Diana died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was travelling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi. Harry was 12 years old.

From colourism to suicide: 3 things we learnt from Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah

Meghan Markle says some of the concerns and conversations from the royal house was about how "dark” her son Archie's skin might be.
S Mag
2 months ago

Harry, whose American wife Meghan is biracial, spoke of racist reporting in the mainstream British press about his wife, as well as abuse on social media. Meghan has said her experience in Britain drove her to thoughts of suicide when she was pregnant with their first son Archie.

In the documentary, Harry spoke of walking behind Diana's coffin through the streets of London with his brother William, father Prince Charles and uncle Charles Spencer.

“The thing I remember most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the Mall,” he said. “It was like I was outside my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.”

Years earlier, he recalled sitting in the back of his mother's car while she, in tears, was pursued by photographers.

“One of the feelings that comes up for me always is the helplessness. Being a guy and being too young to help a woman, in this case your mother, and that happened every single day,” he said.

Harry said he buried his feelings, but drank heavily and suffered panic attacks and anxiety in his 20s, and still freaks out when he sees cameras.

“I was so angry with what happened to her (Diana) and the fact there was no justice at all ... the same people who chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car,” he said.

“The clicking of cameras, and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid.”

Even now, at age 36, he said that returning to London makes him feel tense and hunted.

Harry said he started serious therapy almost five years ago, when he met Meghan.

“I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, I had to deal with my past,” he said. The couple married in May 2018.

Move over Harry and Meghan — these are the local celebs we'd love to see Oprah interview

From politicians to media darlings, Mzansi is not short of people Oprah can have a chat to.
S Mag
2 months ago

Meghan Markle is officially a children's book author

UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie
S Mag
2 weeks ago

William, Harry won't sit next to each other at Prince Philip's funeral

The estranged brothers will be separated by their cousin Peter Phillips — in line with the queen's wishes.
S Mag
1 month ago

Tyler Perry hailed for housing Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after being stripped of royal security

"Tyler Perry is an angel in human form"
S Mag
2 months ago

Must read: Serena Williams’s poignant note on racism to friend Meghan Markle

Serena Williams has written a note that has been widely shared on social media defending her friend Meghan Markle.
S Mag
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X