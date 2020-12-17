WATCH | Trevor Noah jokes that Obama's roasts 'inspired' Trump and Kanye West to run for president

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah says former US president Barack Obama needs to be more careful about who he roasts in public because they end up running for the presidency.

The Daily Show host had Obama on his show this week and joked that the former head of state had the ability to inspire people like the current president Donald Trump and Kanye West to run for office with the jokes he tells about them.

Trevor said because of Obama's jokes, Trump and the rapper Kanye ended up dipping their toes into politics.

“Are you going to be more careful, moving forward, about who you roast?” asked Trevor.

“I say this because you roasted Donald Trump. He ran for president. You roasted Kanye West. He ran for president. So, I don’t know if you noticed but you have an ability to inspire people to run for the highest office in the land, with some of the jokes you tell about them.”

Obama couldn’t hold back his laughter and playfully responded to Trevor, saying, “I should roast people I admire more. I will start roasting you, man. Who knows? Although you weren’t born here but look, I was able to get away with it apparently.”

Watch the full video below: