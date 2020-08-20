Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist: here's who made the list
Dubbed the coolest former president, Barack Obama's 2020 summer jams playlist has been causing a buzz on social media.
The list features 53 of Obama's favourite tunes for the summer as well as some throwback tracks.
“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer,” said Obama. “As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody — hope you enjoy it.”
The list is available on music streaming platform Spotify. Obama and his wife Michelle signed an exclusive deal with Spotify last year in June, when it was announced they would produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground Productions.
Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020
Among the tracks to make the cut are Megan The Stallion's Savage remix with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean’s Cayendo, Eilish’s My Future, the late Mac Miller’s Blue World, John Legend’s Don’t Walk Away and Twist & Turn by Popcaan featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.
Nigerian superstar Wiz Kid and Burna Boy also made the list as well as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Billie Holiday, D’Angelo and Bob Dylan.
Many reacted on Twitter to the playlist, including American actor and singer Billy Porter.
Here is snapshot of some of the reactions.
Guess who made it on @barackobama @spotify “Summer 2020” playlist.... ME!! This is incredible. Thank you Mr. Obama and #Spotify for this incredible honor. Make sure you stop by to stream the playlist and listen to “For What It’s Worth”. It’s time for real change! USE YOUR VOICE! pic.twitter.com/hNfXODqRL9— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) August 19, 2020
Ok, just copped Obama 2020 summer playlist.. its supper nice.— kən nèth (@khalila_) August 20, 2020
Check out wizkid new song smile. Also on the list 'texas sun'.
Its beautiful 😍
Obama keeps dropping that summer playlist every year what he needs to do is drop that skincare routine because sir— Hadiyah Weaver (@HadiyahAW) August 20, 2020
Obama keeps dropping his playlists when he needs to drop his skincare routine. #DNCConvention— DiBae (@dijaiandrionne) August 20, 2020
Omg Clairo's reaction to Obama's summer playlist the way i'm fucking screaming!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZyFzdmTRUz— ༺ 𝔤𝔞𝔶𝔰 𝔬𝔣 𝔬𝔲𝔯 𝔩𝔦𝔳𝔢𝔰 ༻ (@charlatanangels) August 18, 2020
As A Ghanaian, You Should Celebrate SHATTA WALE For Finding His Way On Obama's Summer Playlist. Obama Is Streaming Already Song By Now.🙈🔥#ObamaKnowsShattaWale 🇬🇭❤️— UCC SHATTA WALE🇬🇭🧠 (@iamsamuelpagge) August 18, 2020
i love when obama releases his playlists and i see we listen to some of the same songs like we have a lot in common— x (@XavierChurch10) August 19, 2020
burna boy, davido and wizkid are on Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist, the goats of Nigerian music. And tems too pic.twitter.com/wSsVIaSPvi— jothan (@jjay_lareso) August 19, 2020