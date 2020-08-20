S Mag

Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist: here's who made the list

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 20 August 2020 - 14:41
Former US president Barack Obama has dropped his 2020 summertime playlist.
Image: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

Dubbed the coolest former president, Barack Obama's 2020 summer jams playlist has been causing a buzz on social media.

The list features 53 of Obama's favourite tunes for the summer as well as some throwback tracks.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer,” said Obama. “As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody — hope you enjoy it.”

The list is available on music streaming platform Spotify. Obama and his wife Michelle signed an exclusive deal with Spotify last year in June, when it was announced they would produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground Productions.

Among the tracks to make the cut are Megan The Stallion's Savage remix with Beyoncé, Frank Ocean’s Cayendo, Eilish’s My Future, the late Mac Miller’s Blue World, John Legend’s Don’t Walk Away  and Twist & Turn by Popcaan featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Nigerian superstar Wiz Kid and Burna Boy also made the list as well as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Billie Holiday, D’Angelo and Bob Dylan.

Many reacted on Twitter to the playlist, including American actor and singer Billy Porter.

Here is snapshot of some of the reactions.

