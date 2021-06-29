Best & worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021

This year’s BET Awards ceremony hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson was, as usual, a fun night out for "Black Hollywood".

The awards are a celebration of Black excellence across the entertainment industry, including gongs for those making strides in music, sports and acting.

Held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the awards ceremony had plenty of memorable moments, including Queen Latifa's acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award, Megan Thee Stallion walking away with a handful of trophies, and Cardi B’s jaw-dropping pregnancy reveal.

But the real prizes are sometimes given on the red carpet long before the actual ceremony, and this year was no different.

From Lil Nas X giving us multiple (questionable) outfit changes, to Zendaya paying homage to Beyoncé, here's our take on who got it right, and who got it oh so wrong.