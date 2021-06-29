Best & worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2021
This year’s BET Awards ceremony hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson was, as usual, a fun night out for "Black Hollywood".
The awards are a celebration of Black excellence across the entertainment industry, including gongs for those making strides in music, sports and acting.
Held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, the awards ceremony had plenty of memorable moments, including Queen Latifa's acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement Award, Megan Thee Stallion walking away with a handful of trophies, and Cardi B’s jaw-dropping pregnancy reveal.
But the real prizes are sometimes given on the red carpet long before the actual ceremony, and this year was no different.
From Lil Nas X giving us multiple (questionable) outfit changes, to Zendaya paying homage to Beyoncé, here's our take on who got it right, and who got it oh so wrong.
BEST DRESSED
ZENDAYA
Zendaya stole the show when she rocked up on the red carpet wearing a longer version of the dress that Beyoncé wore for her legendary 2003 BET Awards performance of Crazy in Love.
Wearing a purple, pink and green dress, the actress looked sleek in a slicked-back ponytail, dazzling Bulgari yellow diamond earrings, finishing the look off with custom-dyed Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.
We love a nod to the past, and Zendaya totally nailed it.
TARAJI P. HENSON
When it comes to iconic fashion moments, Versace is a name that is always top of mind. So when the evening's host, Taraji P. Henson, landed on the red carpet in a sexy flowing gown boasting a curve-hugging silhouette, it was no surprise that the magic had been produced by the legendary designer.
The colourful look featured a bralette and skirt with a thigh-high slit over a sheer black bodysuit with shimmery panels. She finished off her stunning look with a gorgeous ensemble of sky-high black heels and inches to die for with her longest, sleekest hairstyle we can remember in recent history.
As if that wasn't enough, Taraji also donned an afro wig we are totally SBWLing, which she paired with a majestic gold look by Greta Constantine.
MEGAN THEE STALLION
The Savage rapper gave us her version of a Greek goddess when she posed on the red carpet in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier white gown.
The risqué dress featured the French fashion house's iconic cone bra design (hello Madonna) and bedazzled chain detailing. Megan's sexy flawless creation gave us a fashion moment we won't forget anytime soon.
WORST DRESSED
LIL NAS X
Lil Nas X walked the red carpet in not one, but two "show-stopping" looks but unfortunately this toile-inspired ensemble by Andrea Grossi which featured a corset, jacket and a voluminous skirt, paired with white suspenders was a total miss.
The outfit was embellished with a pale blue willow pattern depicting images relating to war and religion. While we love the idea of social commentary, this OTT look was a reminder why sometimes, less is more.
His second look was a sequin-embellished rose-printed Richard Quinn suit which according to us was completely off the mark! Poor tailoring at the bottom gave us a version of bell-bottoms we did not need to see.
LIL' KIM
Where does one begin with Lil' Kim's Prada ensemble? The all-white outfit which included a miniskirt and a halter crop top with an attached hood was a total mess.
Worse, it was then paired with a long coat pulled up to her shoulders, a fanny pack, some chunky combat boots and the brand’s triangle logo terribly pinned to her blonde bangs. Sigh.