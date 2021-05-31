S Mag

Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Dineo Langa and more: May’s celeb fashion hits and misses

By s mag - 31 May 2021 - 11:22
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones. IMAGE:GALLO IMAGES/CONTRIBUTOR
Media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones. IMAGE:GALLO IMAGES/CONTRIBUTOR
Image: IMAGE:GALLO IMAGES/CONTRIBUTOR

The end of May is upon us, and it is time to round up our contenders for the best and worst dressed celebs of the month.

As the weather turned colder, some A-listers took the opportunity to show off the stunning jerseys and jackets in their wardrobes. Others dug out bedazzled gowns for formal events.

Here are six stars whose outfits caught our attention:

FASHION HITS

BONANG MATHEBA 

The sheer effortlessness of the TV personality’s luxe monochrome garb has us feeling weak at the knees, and pining for a private jet and champagne of our own. The gold chain and sunglasses elevate an otherwise simple, well-executed winter look. Kudos.

AYANDA THABETHE

The model looks badass and beautiful here, rocking Doc Martens-style combat boots, a delicate Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, big shades and a playful printed T-shirt. We’re all for taking a page out of her book and enjoying the last of the sun in style, combining heavy, masculine components with a bit of feminine finesse.

NATASHA JOUBERT

SA’s Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert made a dazzling impression on stage during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition in this velvety, ornate retro pinup look, reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit and silver screen film stars.

Pageants are a world of their own, and while we wouldn’t necessarily want to see this look on a red carpet, Joubert cast a stunning silhouette and looked immaculate in this Jolache Couture creation.

As usual, our local contender did us all very proud despite missing out on a spot in the Top 20 during the pageant’s US finale.

Natasha Joubert in Jolache Couture during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Natasha Joubert in Jolache Couture during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition on May 14 2021.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

STYLE STUMBLES

DINEO LANGA

Dineo Langa is a stellar presenter and an inspiration in so many respects, but the tiered red monstrosity she wore onstage at the SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) should have been vetoed by her and her glam squad long before it made its awkward public debut.

A sort of hybrid-cross between a 1980s-style red flamenco skirt and one of those bottom-heavy wedding dresses, this gown was horrible to behold and should be broken down and reconstituted as curtains — or something — asap.

MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES

The talented Homeground presenter looks absolutely beautiful in this picture despite her outfit’s many shortcomings. The odd combination of colours in that shimmery print aren’t doing her any favours, while the length of that mini skirt combined with the high pumps she’s wearing seems a little too much like spring attire to make sense with the long sleeves on the dress. 

THULI PHONGOLO

The show-stopping sheer and sparkly creation that actress and influencer Thuli Phongolo wore for this year’s Saftas is definitely polarising: you’ll either love the nude illusion that culminates in a heavy skirt of black feathers or, like us, you’ll find the effect a bit disjointed and dated. Phongolo always looks stunning, but the fact is this has been done before and done better.

Behind the seams: the award-winning costumes in 'How to Ruin Christmas’

We get all the fashion details from the award-winning show.
S Mag
2 days ago

IN PICTURES| Celebs celebrate Africa Day in style

We love how our faves took on Africa Day fashion.
S Mag
4 days ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas

A-listers who slayed — and those whose fashion choices dismayed — at the 15th SA Film and Television Awards.
S Mag
1 week ago

Celebrating 20 years of good hair days with ghd’s limited-edition collection

SPONSORED | ghd’s limited-edition hair-itage Couture collection merges science and innovation with luxury beauty and style
S Mag
1 week ago

‘Uzalo’s’ stylist takes us behind the scenes of their royal African fashion show

We find out what went into the two-day fashion extravaganza on the telenovela this week
S Mag
2 weeks ago

David Tlale reaches new heights with latest collection

The designer gave us a sneak peek into his new collection.
S Mag
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...