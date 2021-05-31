Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Dineo Langa and more: May’s celeb fashion hits and misses

The end of May is upon us, and it is time to round up our contenders for the best and worst dressed celebs of the month.

As the weather turned colder, some A-listers took the opportunity to show off the stunning jerseys and jackets in their wardrobes. Others dug out bedazzled gowns for formal events.

Here are six stars whose outfits caught our attention:

FASHION HITS

BONANG MATHEBA

The sheer effortlessness of the TV personality’s luxe monochrome garb has us feeling weak at the knees, and pining for a private jet and champagne of our own. The gold chain and sunglasses elevate an otherwise simple, well-executed winter look. Kudos.