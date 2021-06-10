Siya Kolisi: I want to make sure the ‘next Siya’ doesn’t have to struggle the way I struggled

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says his upcoming 30th birthday is going to be the start of his most exciting year yet.

The star will be turning 30 on June 16, a day when SA will be commemorating the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Speaking candidly in a recent episode with Red Bull Connect, Kolisi reflected on what turning 30 means to him, facing challenges throughout his journey, and what he looks forward to in the future.

He said moving to Durban to join the Sharks rugby team was never in the plans but it’s a new challenge, saying that he thought he would retire in Cape Town, where he and his wife Rachel are building a house.

Kolisi said the milestone will be a great opportunity to start fresh and look forward to what he wants to do with his career and through his Kolisi Foundation.

“There’s still so much to do, the 30-year-old me wants to change so many 10-year-olds' stories from where I come from. Let them know it’s possible, it’s been done before, that barriers have been broken. I want to make sure that the ‘next Siya’ doesn’t have to struggle the way I struggled,” he said.

He said family is the most important thing to him.

“My family has been the best time of my life. My wife & I, our kids, reconnecting with my siblings. I lost connection with my siblings for 7 years & finding them after those 7 years has, alongside my wife giving birth, given me something to live for.”