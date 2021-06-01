IN PICTURES| Siya and Rachel Kolisi push couple goals at weekend getaway with Minnie Dlamini-Jones and hubby

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones and husband Quinton met up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel for an epic weekend away.

The couples spent the break at the luxurious Perivoli Lagoon House in the Western Cape, and gave their fans a glimpse into their stay via Instagram.

The Jones' brought their son, Netha Makhosini, and the Kolisis brought along their children.

“A little break in nature with my fam. The best way to entertain my little man is to push him around in his stroller,” Minnie captioned a snap of her and Netha.

The Lagoon House includes activities like guided fynbos walks, quad biking and kayaking.

A night at the venue will set you back between R15,000 and R35,000. The house can only be booked for a minimum of two nights.

Here's some pictures of their weekend: