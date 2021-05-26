S Mag

IN PICTURES| Celebs celebrate Africa Day in style

By Masego Seemela - 26 May 2021 - 13:06
Unathi Nkayi wears her traditional attire with pride.
Image: Themba Mbuyisa

Embracing your roots and what it means to be African was order of this year’s Africa Day as our faves shared the importance of the day, accompanied by stunning pictures on their socials.

Africa Day commemorates the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1963.

To show how proud they were to be African, our celebrities took to their respective social media accounts and shared their pride over the African culture boasting their traditional attire.

Here are some of SA's famous faces showing their pride on Africa Day.

