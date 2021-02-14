Cardi B splits social media with her advice for Valentine’s Day
‘If he buys you flowers you buy him grass’
Ahead of Valentine's Day this Sunday, American rapper Cardi B's advice to women across the globe has caused chaos on the TL.
Cardi took to Twitter to reveal what she thinks women should do for their men one the lover's day.
The rapper said even though men also deserve gifts, women should be cautious about what kind of presents they buy for their baes.
Cardi suggested women need to make sure that whatever they buy their for men, the gifts are "less expensive" than the gifts they receive from their guys.
"Yes! Men do deserve to get gifts for Valentine’s Day but the gifts have to be less expensive then the girls' gifts. So, if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."
Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021
The Bodak Yellow singer's unsolicited advice sent left some disgruntled about her unfair narrative while others welcomed the suggestion.
Here are some of the reactions to Cardi's "hectic" tweet:
🧘🏾♀️ you are so wise.— ToxicK is Toxic (@ToxicKisToxic) February 11, 2021
If my husband buys me shoes, I will buy him socks.
If he makes me a special steak dinner, I will get him a Mcburger with special sauce.
If he gets me perfume, I will get him deodorant.
If my Man buys me grass ill buy him flowers. Thats just Love pic.twitter.com/GoF41l93QM— Nic✌🏼 (@Nick73839132) February 11, 2021
ok thats why I'm staying single this valentines. Y'all should give us flowers & we should buy y'all grass y'all the ones producing milk😂— WILLIE 🌟 (@trop_lil) February 11, 2021
Valentine’s Day is for women!!! -Ladies, make him feel special another day another time. Also, match his effort when you do decide to show love— L. Carter (@LaCarterClassic) February 11, 2021
after this sis will go and buy a Buggati for Offset whilst you buy your mans grass these double standards !🚮😂 pic.twitter.com/iKqCVUi7tO— MfesWeScud🍻🇿🇼🇳🇿 (@iam_5thST) February 12, 2021
Soooo....Mother’s Day....anniversaries......date nights........all these things men are supposed to pay for.....and it’s all about men.....ok.....not to mention engagements where men have to buy a big ol diamond ring and pay for an expensive wedding just to get with y’all...ok— Juan José (@510Metroid) February 11, 2021
Japan has a day for guys to get girls presents and then girls get their guys a present like a month later or something like that— 🌹Mykl🔯 (@WhiteLion393) February 11, 2021
Its a couple holiday! Wait till mother's day then u can have it— ARAMIDE (@ARAMIDE_analyze) February 11, 2021