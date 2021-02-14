Cardi B splits social media with her advice for Valentine’s Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day this Sunday, American rapper Cardi B's advice to women across the globe has caused chaos on the TL.

Cardi took to Twitter to reveal what she thinks women should do for their men one the lover's day.

The rapper said even though men also deserve gifts, women should be cautious about what kind of presents they buy for their baes.

Cardi suggested women need to make sure that whatever they buy their for men, the gifts are "less expensive" than the gifts they receive from their guys.

"Yes! Men do deserve to get gifts for Valentine’s Day but the gifts have to be less expensive then the girls' gifts. So, if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."