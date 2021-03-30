Countries SA travellers can visit and likely won’t need to quarantine when arriving or returning

Countries where travellers from SA are banned

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden imposed a travel ban on most non-US citizens entering the country who have been in SA, citing concerns around the 501Y.V2 variant.

Other countries from which travellers from SA have been banned since the discovery of 501Y.V2 include Vietnam, Israel and the UK, as well as the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

SA has been flagged as a risk by many European countries including Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland.

501Y.V2 variant

The variant was first discovered in the Eastern Cape and was found to be more infectious than the original coronavirus. It has since been detected in more than 30 other countries.

Last month, co-chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee Prof Salim Abdool Karim pleaded with the world to stop labelling 501Y.V2 the “SA variant”, saying it was unjust and damaging.

“I should point out even though the virus in this particular variant was first described in SA, it might not have emanated from SA. It is inappropriate to call it a SA variant. It is better to call it by its name,” he said.