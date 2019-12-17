Secure a last-minute travel deal with these top tips

FLIGHTS

Yearning to catch the next plane out of here? There’s a world of flight-searching tools at your disposal to make sure you get the cheapest flight possible. An aggregator like Skyscanner allows you to compare fares across various airlines, view airline combinations, compare the fares on different days throughout the month on a calendar, and keep an eye on flight fares with its flight tracker.

Free apps like Hopper will even go so far as to tell you if the price for your flight is likely to go down or increase and if you should book now or wait, to give you a fighting chance at getting the best fare.

Also consider which days of the week you travel: flying on a Friday is much more expensive than flying on a Wednesday. According to Kulula, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays are the best days to fly. Additionally, take your travel research a step further and compare flight costs to hiring a car or even taking a bus — if you want to save and have some time to spare getting there and back.

ACCOMMODATION

If you really want to save on a last-minute trip, opt for more basic accommodation instead of splurging on a luxurious room you’ll only really be sleeping in. Airbnb is the best place to find decent accommodation that will fit into your budget.

If you prefer hotel living, use a hotel aggregator like Trivago or hotels.com to find out who has the best rate for the hotel you want to stay at. Booking.com is also a great resource to find a hotel at your destination easily — register as a “Booking Genius” to qualify for special discounts on hotels anywhere in the world.

For more luxurious hotel deals, check out the Secret Getaway website — it offers limited-time discounts on great stays in SA and Africa and the deals often include some, if not all, meals and spa treatments.