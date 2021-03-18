Kanye West makes 'rich list' history
American rapper Kanye West has sent shock waves on the socials after reports that he is now worth $6.6 billion (R97 billion), thanks to his Yeezy brand.
This is a notable increase from the amount that was initially reported by Forbes in April last year that claimed that the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker was worth $1.3 billion (R19 billion).
According to People magazine, the rapper's sneaker and apparel business Yeezy, which is now in partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc., is worth between $3.2 billion (R46. 9 billion) and $4.7 billion (R68 9 billion).
A report by Bloomberg claimed that the value of the new Gap collaboration, which is scheduled to hit stores in America during their summer, "could be worth as much as $970 million (R14.2 billion) in total".
Bloomberg added that West, who currently has complete ownership and creative control of his sneaker and apparel brand, signed a 10-year agreement to design and sell clothes under the Yeezy Gap label.
The 43-year-old rapper is reported to also have $122 million (R1.8 billion) in cash and stock and $110 million (R1.6 billion) from his music catalogue, along with $1.7 billion (R25 billion) in other assets, including estranged wife Kim Kardashian West's Skims business.
News of West's estimated value ste tongues wagging on social media.
Kanye West Is now Worth $6.6 Billion, making him the richest black man in American history.— SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) March 17, 2021
What makes me more happy is that he is not the media's darling or favorite, they have their own people, but he keeps excelling and they can't do anything about that!! pic.twitter.com/uCtTsyNPzS
Kanye West proclaiming he’ll be a billionaire in 4 years while sitting in $50 million of debt and now sitting on a net worth of $6.6 billion, achieving everything people called him crazy for saying is proof that no matter what he says he’ll do, you can never write him off.— #Team no sleep out now (@mdollaLIFESTYLE) March 18, 2021
Laaaaa la la la wait till I get my moneyyyy riiiight. pic.twitter.com/8frdYE8EP6— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 18, 2021
Kanye West texted Forbes: - its not a billion, its $3,3 Billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.— 👑 B U S I S I W E (@ms_byk) April 26, 2020
I love a man with oozing confidence & authority. Call him arrogant if you like.
The Face You Make When You Worth 6 Billion. @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/AvbapCaQlN— Def Jam Africa (@defjamafrica) March 18, 2021
Kanye West net worth, exceeds the whole hip hop's richest top 10 combined. The top10 net worth combined excluding Kanye is $4,2 billion.— Zulu Problem Child (@realTre_Mad) March 18, 2021
Kanye is a definition of " Real G's moving is silence like lasagna" pic.twitter.com/giqEfbMnVr