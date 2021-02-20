Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, Mzansi reacts

Reality star Kim Kardashian has filed papers to divorce her rapper husband Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, a Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman said on Friday.

A representative of Kim, 40, confirmed she had filed papers. Celebrity website TMZ cited unidentified sources as saying the split was amicable and that Kim had asked for joint custody of their four children.

Representatives for Kanye did not immediately return a request for comment.

This follows months of rumours that the relationship between the two celebrities was on the rocks.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot in May 2014, making them one of the biggest celebrity couples in Hollywood.

The couple's relationship became strained last year when Kanye, 43, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled birthday party.

In July last year, Kim released a statement urging compassion for Kanye's mental heath struggles, but the couple appeared to grow further apart with the 21-time Grammy winner spending most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming and Kim remaining in their Calabasas mansion outside Los Angeles. -Reuters

As news of Kim and Kanye's divorce proceedings reached SA's shores, fans flooded social media with reaction.