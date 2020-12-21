Nasty C on the year that's been and future plans

Nasty C has had such a good year that if you ask him what his highlights were, he’ll struggle to give an answer. But if he must choose only one, releasing his international major label debut (and third album overall), Zulu Man With Some Power, would be it.

It’s no surprise he struggles to choose one highlight; 2020 has been a year filled with them. It has perhaps been — at least from an outsider’s perspective — his best year yet.

In addition to signing to Def Jam Recordings (labelmates include Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Nas) and releasing Zulu Man, Nasty released two documentaries (Zulu Man in Japan on Netflix and Origins on Apple Music), collaborated with one of his rap idols (TI), was named one of Africa’s most-streamed artists, and performed — virtually, of course — on hit US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

One of the most important things about Zulu Man was that it gave Nasty C (real name Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo) the biggest possible platform to share not just his own story but that of his people too. The bold choice to not only embrace, but also to show off, his ancestry was deliberate.

“It was important for me to do that, as someone who’s very heavily influenced by American artists. It can be very hard for someone from [the US] to tell where I’m from on the first listen — they probably think I’m from around there. I get that all the time.

“So I wanted to have something that puts it out there that I’m Zulu. So if you’re American, you have to research where [Zulu] people come from. What’s the origin? What was the story behind the people? I wanted them to know where I come from straight from the beginning,” Nasty says.

One of the best things about Zulu Man is how versatile the album is: there’s a track for every mood, from pensive and sensitive to young and carefree. It’s many things, and boring isn’t one of them. In that sense, it’s very much an album of 2020.