‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt is now sold out

09 February 2021 - 11:16
Designer Rich Mnisi has released his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, a colourful celebration of the vaTsonga culture. File photo.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Fashion House

If you were still scraping for money or trying to save for Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt, stop. We’re sorry to break this to you but it has sold out.

The luxury designer broke the internet last week when he launched his latest collection, Hiya Kaya '21, which includes a xibelani skirt at a cost of R60,000. 

South Africans were left divided on this one. Many were dying of FOMO and others said they had “insufficient funds”.

Someone must have been buying because we headed to his website on Monday and were shook to discover the xibelani had been sold out.

Not all hope is lost though. You can still head to Giyani to buy yourself the traditional vaTsonga skirt for way, way less.

Still the memes kept rolling in on social media:

