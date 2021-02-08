R2k mask to R32k bag - three other times Rich Mnisi's pricey designs raised eyebrows

If the saying “move in silence and let the work make the noise” was a person, it would be SA luxury designer Rich Mnisi - no doubt.

Rich has just announced the launch of his new collection, Hiya Kaya, and has left social media in chaos.

Anyone who is is familiar with the brand knows that Rich, like his name, doesn't do cheap. He had scores talking this week about his traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt which costs R60,000.

Some applauded him for elevating African fashion, while others cracked jokes at the price tag.

Somizi and DJ Black Coffee are among celebrities who have come to his defence, with the DJ saying Rich's brand is “worth every cent”.