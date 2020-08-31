IN PICTURES | Inside Ntando Duma's glamorous 25th birthday dinner
Ntando Duma is having quite the year, having recently joined one of television's biggest telenovelas, The Queen.
Known for serving sauce on the 'gram, the actress took things up a notch when she revealed her more sultry side in a glamorous event to usher in her 25th birthday.
The starlet made sure to celebrate her quarter of a century in style this weekend when she hosted a black tie, star studded dinner.
Duma looked flawless in a floor-length red dress by LSL Designs.
Guests included political bigwig, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, DJ Shimza, actress Nadia Japhta and other close friends.
Here is a look at some of the pictures from her celebration!