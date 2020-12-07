Master KG rakes in historic award

Master KG has made history by becoming the first African artist to bag France’s prestigious NRJ Music Award in the institution's 20-year history.

His smash hit Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy was named International Song of the Year at the awards on Saturday night.

The Limpopo-born musician beat some tough competition from Blinding Lights (The Weeknd), Physical (Dua Lipa), Kings & Queens (Ava Max), Tusa (Karol G and Nicki Minaj) and Before You Go (Lewis Capaldi).

Other songs nominated in the coveted category were Ritmo by Black Eyed Peas featuring J Balvin as well as Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

Master KG was unable to attend the awards ceremony that took place in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, but accepted his win through a virtual recorded message.