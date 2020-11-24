How to shop responsibly this Black Friday

We all suffer from a tendency to get overexcited when Black Friday comes around at the close of the year. I know firsthand that many of us have been waiting for months on end to buy that one, indulgent item that we wouldn’t ordinarily be able to afford (or simply couldn’t justify to ourselves.)

Exacerbating the hype is the pressure that comes with planning for end of year festivities on a budget; Black Friday sales can seem like a solution to the problem of needing to buy a lot of Christmas presents, for example.

But, as DirectAxis’s Head of Financial Education Shafeeqah Isaacs is keen to emphasize, it’s all too easy to take it too far when one is deep in the throes of Black Friday mania. Here’s how to protect your finances in the face of temptation.

1. Set yourself a budget and stop spending as soon as you’ve exhausted it

Work out how much you are prepared to spend before Black Friday itself, and give yourself an allowance. This way, you won’t arrive home on a shopping-high, only to discover that you spent way more than you realized on items that you can no longer return. Set your budget, make sure you’re getting the best deal available wherever possible, and stop when the kitty runs out.